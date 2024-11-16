Pastor Love Granted GH₵2m Bail

The High Court in Accra has granted Pastor Hammond Love, affectionately known as Pastor Love, GH₵2 million bail as he appeals his 48-month jail term for stealing a Toyota Highlander 2013 model valued at $50,000.

This development comes after Pastor Love was convicted and sentenced to hard labour by the Circuit Court in Accra on October 1, 2024.

A Seven-Year Trial

The case against Pastor Love began in 2016 when Samuel Amankwah, a US-based businessman, shipped the vehicle to Ghana.

Pastor Love was tasked with clearing the vehicle using his own funds. However, things took a dramatic turn when Amankwah instructed Pastor Love to sell the vehicle for $50,000 and deduct the clearing charges.

Later, Amankwah changed his mind and asked Pastor Love to return the vehicle, but it had already been sold without his consent.

The Conviction and Appeal

Despite pleading not guilty, Pastor Love was found guilty after a seven-year trial.

His lawyer, Francis Kwame Yeboah, argued that the trial court’s judgment contained significant errors and that the case lacked sufficient grounds.

The prosecution, led by Assistant State Attorney Rita Ofosua Appiah, opposed the bail application, stating that Pastor Love was a convicted individual and not entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Conditions of Bail

Justice Naa Koowa Quarshie granted Pastor Love bail with the following conditions: Provide two sureties who can justify their properties within Accra’s jurisdiction, deposit his passport with the registry, valid until November 15, 2025, and also report to the police once a week on Tuesdays.

