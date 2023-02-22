Patapaa For USA Concert

Patapaa and some members of his band

Musician Patapaa known in private life as Justice Amoah is expected to perform in the USA from April to June 2023.

This will be part of a series of live concerts being organised by Pewus Venture LLC, GEORGIA North America.

The concerts are aimed at raising funds in support of the physically challenged.

Patapaa and his One Corner International Band are expected to treat music lovers in the USA to some pulsating performances as part of the concerts.

Patapaa who is one of Ghana’s prolific performers and is known for his unique stagecraft will do exactly that during the concerts.

Among places, he and the band will perform include Atlanta, Worcester, Bronx and South Fargo.

The One-corner hitmaker in 2018 got several accolades for his entertaining performance at the then Ghana Meets Naija concert.

He has since been added to the list of great Ghanaian performers.

He is expected to repeat that feat during the US concerts.