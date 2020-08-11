Patapaa ‘Poisoned’, In Critical Condition

Patapaa

Musician, Patapaa, has accordingly been poisoned and battling for his life.

Reports suggest that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker is on admission

at a clinic in Agona Swedru where he is based.

He is believed to have been poisoned through a drink during a night out.

A colleague of Patapaa, known as Bow Tyre, has confirmed the news about the musician being poisoned.

According to Bow Tyre,

“we suspect the guys we met at the pub might have put poison in Patapaa’s drink.”

This is not the first time Patapaa has been poisoned.

By Melvin Tarlue