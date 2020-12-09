Paul Ansah Loses Asuogyaman Seat

Paul Asare-Ansah, Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Paul Asare Ansah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, who was hoping to become the next Member of Parliament for the area lost the race at the just ended parliamentary polls.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority was beaten by the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who retained the seat for the second term.

The incumbent MP who was the former District Chief Executive for the Asuogyaman swept 24, 470 votes to beat his main contender Paul Asare Ansah who had 223, 232 votes from the 145 polling stations in the Constituency.

The NDC MP managed to break the one-term parliamentary jinx in the Asuogyaman Constituency by beating Paul Ansah with over 1,000 votes.

The constituency has been recording some interesting history with regards to the elections of its parliamentarians.

Records

Thomas Ampem Nyarko first won the seat in 2016 after beating the then parliamentary candidate of the NPP, Kwame Adu Darkwa with some 51.87 per cent.

While the NDC keeps winning the presidential slot over the years, the parliamentary seat keeps swinging since 2000.

Emmanuel Dwamena Bekoe in 2000 became the MP for the constituency after polling 14,905 votes to beat his opponent Dr Godfred Kofi Siaw of the NPP.

In 2004 however, Emmanuel Dwamena Bekoe of the NDC polled 15,873 votes and was beaten by Kofi Osei-Ameyaw of the NPP, who at the time garnered 17,806 votes representing 51.60 per cent.

Again in 2008, the candidate of the NDC, Joses Asare Akoto secured 16,608 votes representing 51.30 per cent to unseat Kofi Osei-Ameyaw of the NPP.

During the 2012 elections, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw managed to gather 20,750 votes representing 51.79 per cent to unseat Joses Asare Akoto of the NDC who polled 18,650 votes representing 46.55 per cent.

In 2016, the candidate of the NDC, Thomas Ampem Nyarko secured 20,493 votes representing 51.87 per cent to beat his opponent, Kwame Adu Darkwa of the NPP who pulled 18,668 votes representing 47.25 per cent.

NPP

Paul Ansah defeat has turned to be shocking news in the constituency since he was tipped to win the seat base on his humanitarian records that won the heart of many of the constituents making the incumbent MP losing grounds.

He was confident of winning the seat due to his track record of achievements and support.

NDC

The NDC MP was losing favour and support from the entire constituents including chiefs which forced the former President John Mahama and the NDC Minority in Parliament to storm the constituency and campaign for him on several occasions.

The NPP was hoping the seat will swing in their favour, but the NDC managed to retain it.

BY Daniel Bampoe