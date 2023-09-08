Pay Dues Or Forget Voting At Extraordinary Constituency Confab– NPP Tells Delegates

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference, bringing together delegates from all constituencies across the country.

In preparation for the event, the party has issued a reminder to all delegates to ensure they are in good standing, in accordance with Article 3(4)B of the Party’s Constitution.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the conference, all Regional Executive Committees have been directed to take necessary measures to ensure that all delegates fulfill their membership obligations, including the payment of membership dues. Delegates have been instructed to make their payments via the Party’s dues short code, *920*270#.

The payment of membership dues is crucial in maintaining the financial stability of the party, as it enables the NPP to carry out its activities effectively and support its members. By ensuring that all delegates are in good standing, the NPP aims to uphold its commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.

The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference serves as a platform for delegates to deliberate on pertinent party matters, including policy formulation, strategy development, and the selection of candidates for future elections. It provides an opportunity for the party’s members to voice their opinions, exchange ideas, and shape the direction of the NPP.

For further details and inquiries regarding the Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference, interested parties are encouraged to contact their respective Regional Executive Committees or visit the NPP’s official website.

The New Patriotic Party remains committed to its core principles of promoting democracy, fostering economic growth, and improving the lives of the Ghanaian people. The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference serves as a significant milestone in the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and prepare for future challenges and opportunities.

As the conference approaches, the NPP looks forward to the active participation of all delegates, as they collectively shape the party’s destiny and contribute to the development of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi