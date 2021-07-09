Penplusbytes Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Penplusbytes, a not-for-profit organization driving change through innovations, has marked its

20th anniversary celebration in July, 2020.

The organization has achieved key milestones over the years through its participatory approaches, being an initiator for collective movement for change; advocating for duty bearers’ responsiveness to citizens’ needs and their judicious use of available resources.

From a start point of driving innovations in quality journalism through the use of new media techniques and skills training, Penplusbytes has become a leader in customising and building disruptive new digital technologies that increases citizens’ participation in governance.

Penplusbytes is currently driving change across Africa in the following key areas: new digital technologies that enhances good governance, new media and innovations, climate and well-being, and oversight for effective utilisation of mining, oil and gas revenue and resources.

Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Amoah, said “Penplusbytes has had an amazing 20 years of collaborative working with different governments to improve the lives of their citizens and to find a way to make meaningful and lasting changes to the communities they govern.

We know we have made a difference, and we look forward with great hopes to working more closely with communities to end the needs that hinder their growth into resilient societies.”

Penplusbytes’ Founder, Kwami Ahiabenu II, said, “I am proud of how Penplusbytes has transformed in the last two decades and it can only continue to innovate and sustain its leadership role in the years to come”.

To mark our 20th year in existence Penplusbytes will embark on a-year-long programme of activities to commemorate the celebration.

‘We will carry our audience on a retrospective journey through a gallery of the various interventions we have embarked on and the impact made within our communities; we will also undertake media and citizen engagements through our online platforms to allow citizens to share their experiences with Penplusbytes and what they expect from us as we position ourselves towards future exploits of promoting good governance in Ghana and in different parts of Africa,” he said