Pep, Slot, Others ‘Weep’ For Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Premier League managers have expressed sympathy for Erik ten Hag after he was sacked by Manchester United on Monday, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot describing his compatriot’s dismissal as “a pity” and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola saying he feels “sorry” for him.

Ten Hag’s two-and-a-half-year reign at Old Trafford came to an end after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium, and he leaves with the club 14th in the Premier League table and without a victory in Europe in more than 12 months.

“He is a Dutch manager so that makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people,” Slot told a news conference yesterday.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen, but if it happens … Especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, and then to get this news for him is of course a pity.

“But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here, so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again, but at this moment for him and his family it’s of course … Tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say, but it’s a big disappointment.”

City boss, Pep Guardiola, expressed a similar sentiment on Ten Hag’s sacking.

“I feel sorry for him,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday. “I don’t see architects, doctors, teachers who get the sack, people expect results from us”

“If I didn’t get results I wouldn’t be here, it is a business. You have to take results.”

“I think it is always sadness when a manager loses his job, you always have empathy. Every club is different,” Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe told a news conference on Tuesday.