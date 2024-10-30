Kurt Hails Beach Soccer Side… For AFCON Exploits

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, praised Ghana’s beach soccer team, the Black Sharks, for their strong showing at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024.

The team recently returned from Cairo, Egypt, where they placed 5th, marking their best performance in the tournament’s history, and they paid a visit to the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

During their visit, top scorer Alexander Adjei and goalkeeper Robert Nyadedzor presented their awards to GFA President Okraku, who expressed pride in their commitment and the passion they bring to beach soccer.

“We are proud of your achievements. Your hard work and determination have not gone unnoticed. This experience will serve as a valuable lesson for us moving forward,” Okraku said.

This latest finish is impressive for the Black Sharks, surpassing previous rankings of seventh place in the 2015 and 2016 tournaments.

With this promising performance, Ghana’s beach soccer team has their sights set on climbing even higher in future competitions, as the sport continues to grow rapidly across the country.