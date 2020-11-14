Persons With Disabilities Campaign ‘4 More 4 Nana’

PERSONS WITH Disability (PWD) have joined the “4more4Nana” campaign of the ruling New Patriotic Party to retain President Akufo-Addo and his government in power.

Founder of the NPP wing for persons with disability, Yaw Ofori Debrah, at press conference specified that, the NPP administration has created the enabling environment for the less privileged in society.

“Comparing the National Democratic Congress policy interventions with the New Patriotic Party, it emerges that the ruling party’s interventions addresses the basic needs of persons with disabilities,” he said.

He mentioned some interventions like increment of the District Assembly’s Common Fund from 2% to 3% and the supply of equipment such as refrigerators, sewing machines and artisan tools to skilled disables in deprived areas.

He appealed to the public to rally support by voting massively for the President to continue with support for persons with disability.

Gilbert Boateng-Agyare, spokesperson for the group, expressed gratitude to government for the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) and said the recruitment of persons with disability to work at toll booths across the country was laudable.

Mr. Boateng-Agyare further mentioned that “we are moving to every corner were disables are located to urge them to vote for President Akufo-Addo to win the elections because we believe in his philosophy.”

