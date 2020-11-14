Minister Wins Best Farmer Award

Elizabeth Agyeman receiving her award

DEPUTY ASHANTI Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyeman, has been adjudged the overall best farmer in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality.

The minister has been into commercial farming for decades, and is especially credited for her unique roles in the cocoa farming sector.

Nicknamed as ‘People’s Mother’, Ms. Agyeman, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom, was given a standing ovation during the event.

A citation that preceded the presentation of her award, highlighted how the astute politician had played significant roles to boost food production and security.

Part of the citation said the minister had cultivated 49 acres cocoa farm, 14 acres of maize, 13 acres of plantain, 12 acres of rice and two acres of coconut farm.

It further said Ms. Agyeman, despite her busy schedule as a minister and a politician, also operated a big fishpond and provided employment for many people.

The citation also highlighted Ms. Agyeman’s proper record keeping in her farm and her corporate social responsibilities in the area of health and education.

Ms. Agyeman, in her short address, said she had passion for farming and she appealed to the youth to develop interest in farming to brighten their future.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi