Petrol Price To Hit Single Digit- IES …Diesel To Drop To GHC11

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has predicted a drop in prices of petroleum products close to it former prices in the coming days.

According to IES, petrol price to drop further to GHC9.50 a litre and diesel at GHC11.60 in the next few days.

This follows the 5.28 percent and 5.09 percent fall in the prices of petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), respectively, and the 26.51 percent appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar in the second pricing window of December 2022.

The IES has therefore forecasted that the domestic Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are set to reduce their prices significantly in the first week of 2023, with some selling petroleum products at prices below the GHC10 mark, in a statement on Thursday December 29.

The statement stressed that “Despite the marginal rise in the price of gasoil on the international market, the Ghana cedi’s appreciation against the dollar will force prices down locally.

“Prices are set to reach GHC9.50 and GHC11.60 per litre for gasoline and gasoil, respectively, and GHC9 per kilogram for LPG in the coming days,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

By Vincent Kubi