Bethel Revival Choir donates items to inmates of the James Camp Prison in Accra

The contemporary music group on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022, donated to the prison inmates to honor their promise of supporting a selected prison facility from revenues generated from ticket sales at the Akpe Experience.

The music group organized their first major musical concert dubbed Akpe Experience on December 3, 2021, at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina, Accra.

Items donated to the James Camp Prison include gallons of hand washing liquid, toilet and floor cleaner soap, sachet and bottled water, bags of rice, a box of bibles, gallons of oil, gari and toilet rolls.

The items were presented by the President of the Bethel Revival Choir, Dr George Hedidor and the Senior Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Parish, Rev Emmanuel Babaneto.

DSP Rhoda Naana Omane Addo who received the items on behalf of officers and inmates of James Camp Prison expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the group for their kind gesture.

She promises the group that, the items donated will be used strictly for the intended purpose of improving the welfare and development needs of the inmates.

“It is my fervent prayer and hope that, we have a continuous partnership to improve the lives of the inmates while giving them hope and vision for the future,” DSP Omane Addo added.

She furthermore pleaded with the group to make the gesture a routine since funds allocated to the James Camp Prison are inadequate to sustain the facility and the inmates.

Bethel Revival Choir took the opportunity to entertain the inmates with a mini concert and some Christmas games and activities.

The music group 2018 won the hearts of many with its second Akpe Album which has won them several awards.

Bethel Revival Choir is currently promoting the third live-recorded Enyo Album. Enyo Album featured notable gospel musicians such as Joe Mettle, Pastor Edwin Dadson, Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, Pastor Helen Yawson and Pastor Jennifer Kofi. The rest are Eugene Zuta, Akesse Bempong, Mawutor Tetey, Voice of Christ Ambassadors (VOCA) and Fountain of Praise among others