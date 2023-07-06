PGA Ghana Thanks Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The leadership of Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana has expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his kindness towards the professional golfers who took part in the just ended Memory Lane PGA Championship and Asantehene Gold Cup, which were staged at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi.

In a statement signed and released to the media, the Director of Operations at PGA Ghana, Ahmed Padori, indicated that the entire professional golfers unreservedly thanked the Ashanti king, himself a golfer, for his contributions and unmeasurable assistance to the sports in the country.

“Over the years, your continuous assistance has helped to improve the sports in our country and even produced some brilliant golfers notably Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barnni, Augustine Manasseh, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Lucky Ayisah etc for which the professional golfing fraternity in Ghana is most grateful,” the statement said.

The statement further mentioned that, “Your good work to golf and sport in Ghana is widely recognised globally, and PGA Ghana is filled with joy and graciously extending our appreciation and gratitude to you our King.”

From The Sports Desk