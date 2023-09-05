Phase One Ghana Card Issuance Ends

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that Phase I of the Ghana Card registration exercise, which was exclusively reserved for first-time applicants who are Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) Payroll, has come to an end.

Phase I of the exercise, originally planned to last for ten (10) days (i.e., from August 28 to September 8, 2023), has been truncated as a result of the unexpectedly low turnout.

The decision to apportion ten (10) days for Phase I was based on the figures provided by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, estimating 250,000 – 260,000 Public Sector Workers on GoG Payroll to participate in the Phase I. Unfortunately, only 87 of the targeted beneficiaries presented themselves for registration.

Phase II of the registration exercise was scheduled for Monday, September 4, 2023. This is to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the use of public resources, and to ensure that other members of the public are able to access NIA’s services.

All Ghanaians aged 15 years and above are eligible to register for the Ghana Card free of charge as first-time applicants at any of the NIA’s 276 District Offices across the country. This free registration service is also available at NIA Regional Offices in Accra, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Dambai, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Wa.

For the avoidance of doubt, the free service for first-time applicants will not be available in the following NIA Regional Offices which currently operate as Premium Registration Centres: Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Sefwi-Wiawso, Takoradi, Tamale and Techiman.

Replacement and update services at the non-premium centres attract a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

NIA also announces that it has resumed the Household and Institutional Registration services for households of five (5) or more Ghanaians, and institutions of 50 or more Ghanaians at a cost of GH¢150 per applicant for the Household and GH¢100 per applicant for the Institutional Registration.