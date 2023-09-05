Jubilee House Rejects Security Personnel Maltreatment Accusation

Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communication at the Office of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has strongly refuted allegations suggesting that some 77 security personnel including soldiers and police officers have departed from the Jubilee House to their respective units due to unfair treatment.

Mr. Arhin in a statement emphatically stated that no security personnel have left their post since the commencement of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date has seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.

No security officer has left the jubilee house because of “unfair treatment” meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. It is important to state that any officer who has left the jubilee house has either been due to disciplinary reasons or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the officer in question” part of the statement read.

This press statement is in response to a viral video which has since generated conversation in the media space. In the video, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission (FC), Charles Owusu in one of his interviews on Peace FM passed comments indicating that some security officers at Jubilee House are leaving their jobs due to unfair treatment.

According to him, the recent coups recorded in the West African region are palace coups hence if the unfair treatment meted against the Jubilee House security officers continues it may ignite a coup in the country.

“Most of the cases of coup record recently are all palace coups where senior soldiers recapture power from head of states and the way politicians treat soldiers and police are complaining of unfair treatment if care is not taken we will experience coup in the country,” he said.

Charles Owusu entreated the Office of the Presidency to fairly treat its security officers assigned to safeguard the Jubilee House by improving their standards of living to bring about peace in the Jubilee House and the country.

According to Eugene Arhin this statement from Charles Owusu lack merits and must be disregarded.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke