‘Lower Pra Is Preferred Bank In Shama’

Lower Pra Rural Bank Plc located in the Shama District of the Western Region has established itself in Electronic Banking (E-banking) and has thus become, the preferred bank in its catchment area.

The bank has been able to mobilize funds into the banking steam which has significantly reduced monies kept at home in rural communities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Isaac Kwamena Afful, revealed this at a durbar to climax activities marking the bank’s 40th anniversary.

It was on the theme, “Effectiveness of Lower Pra in Rural Banking for Community Development”.

The bank, formerly known as Essemaman Rural Bank Limited, was licensed to operate the business of banking in August 31, 1983 as the 66th Rural Community Bank.

He revealed that the bank offered advances to its numerous customers in the form of sundry loans, group loans, loans to salaried workers as well as vehicle and building loans.

“The advances outstanding as at August 31, 2023, amounted to GH¢97,840,585.89”, he indicated.

The Board Chairperson, Madam Felicia Aba Dawood was happy that from a humble beginning, the bank has grown from a micro loans and savings financial institution to an enviable rural bank.

She said the bank can now boast of 17 branches and six mobilization centres across the length and breadth of the region.

“With a diligent Board, highly efficient CEO, dynamic management and industrious staff, we promise to continue working as a team to let your deposit work for you”, she told the customers.

The Deputy Managing Director of ARB Apex Plc, Curtis Brantuo, praised the bank for becoming a shining light in the rural banking industry.

“The bank has been efficiently run and had remained profitable over the years,” he said.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, encouraged the over 500 workers to continue to work hard to ensure that bank grows adding “If the bank grows it creates many opportunities for yourselves”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Shama