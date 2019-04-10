PHD Ghana To Represent WECA At Young Lions Media Competition In Cannes

Two young media professionals from PHD Ghana will represent West and Central Africa (WECA) at the 2019 Cannes Young Lions Media competition during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

Ebenezer Arthur and Magdaline Afutu won Gold in the Young Lions Media WECA competition at the Creativity Week and Awards event held recently in Lagos, Nigeria and will go on to compete with other young brilliant minds from other media and communications agencies from all over the globe during the 2019 Cannes Lions.

Commenting on this accomplishment after the team arrived back in Accra, Bright Ladzekpo, CEO of PHD Ghana, said “the output by our team is a testament to our focus on professional skill development with continuous investment in training programmes that prepare our young local staff to ensure are able to compete favourably with their peers globally”.

“As a global communications planning and media buying network, built on a culture of smart strategic thinking and creative innovation, our young people are well exposed to the fundamental marketing principles and proprietary tools for delivering world class work”, he affirmed.

The 2019 Cannes Young Lions Media Competition which is slated for June, and will challenge the brightest professional minds under 30 working in media agencies to demonstrate their strategic thinking and innovative approaches to solving an important marketing challenge inonly 24 hours.

The most talented and creative professionals go head-to-head and compete to be crowned the global Young Lions champions. As each team has won a national or regional competition and their ticket to Cannes, it’s the best of the best competing against the clock.

The PHD Ghana team also took home silver medals from the Young Pitcher Integrated Competition category of the Pitcher Awards which also takes place as part of Creativity Week. Other members of the team of four who represented the media agency were Emmanuel Addo and Boma Eli.

The Pitcher Awards also celebrates the best of the best ideas in tech, marketing and creative communications from West and Central Africa. Over 100 participants from all over the sub-region participated in a series of training sessions and seminars with professional guest speakers and creative advertising strategy pitches.