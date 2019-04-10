Savannah Regional Minister Starts Work With Big Donation

Salifu Adam Braimah (L) in a handshake with a health worker after making the presentation

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister has officially resumed his responsibilities of the newly created region with a huge donation to various health facilities within the area.

The Minister who is concerned about the health needs of residents of the region, has presented two state-of-the-art ambulances to the Salaga Hospital and Kulaw Clinic all in the East Gonja Municipality of the region.

In addition, the Salaga Hospital received an X-Ray Machine, three state-of-the-art incubators, and 120 bed sheets from the Regional Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency.

At a durbar of Chiefs and people of the area, the lawmaker reiterated his commitment to working to improve the overall well-being of the people of the area calling for patience, prayers and support on the parts of the citizenry as government implements various initiatives to address their concerns assuring that the development challenges of the municipality such as the poor road network connecting it to other assemblies, water and electricity would be fixed in due course once he has assumed office.

Madam Getrude Yentumi, East Gonja Municipal Director of Health thanked the Minister for urgently responding to the needs of the health facilities in the area, saying, the medical equipment would help in delivering quality health care for the people.

Kpembewura Babanye Ndefosu (IV), Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area, who chaired the event, expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister for the gesture, which would go a long way to sa

Earlier the Minister visited the Yagbonwura to seek his blessings as well as religious leaders within Damongo the capital of the Savannah Region assuring them of his collaboration in addressing challenges of the new region in order to foster development.