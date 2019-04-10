Nana Addo Lands In Western North

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in the newly-created Western North Region for a two-day working visit.

The tour would afford the first gentleman of the land the opportunity to interact with the people and chiefs of the new region and hear their concerns at first hand.

The President is starting his tour from Bibiani where he is expected to be the Guest of Honour at a durbar by the Chiefs and people of Bibiani-Ahnwiaso-Bekwai.

He is scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of the main campus of the Bibiani College of Health Sciences which is being financed by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.

President Akufo-Addo would follow through to Sefwi Wiawso where he is expected to visit the Sefwimanhene, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangama.

Also, Mr. Akufo-Addo is scheduled to cut sod for the construction of Sefwi Wiawso town roads and inspect the proposed site for the construction of the Western North Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sefwi Wiawso