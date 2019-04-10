Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra Crowned 5 Star Hotel Of The Year

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has been named the 5 Star Hotel of the Year at the 2018 Edition of the National Tourism Awards, which honours the hotel for its quality service delivery, exceptional facilities, excellence in cuisine and high levels of guest satisfaction.

Under the theme, ‘Celebrating our Heritage’, the 2018 National Tourism Awards presented 29 awards to industry leaders in Tourism and Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Entertainment, Travel Services and Media.

Excited about the win, Michael Rathgeb, General Manager of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra said, “We are grateful for this recognition accorded us as the model of excellence inthe hospitality industry in Ghana. Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra takes pride in its commitment to delivering passionate and innovative service quality as wecontinuously strive to make moments for all our guests.Our exceptional team plays a big role in attaining these dreams by consistently demonstrating service excellence and we dedicate this award to each and every one of them.”

Speaking on the growth of the hospitality industry in Ghana, Mr. AkwasiAgyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) indicated that licensed accommodation facilities grew by 22%. This has been spurred on by a 15% increase in tourist arrivals and a number of initiatives embarked upon by government to stimulate economic growth through foreign investments.

The hotel is one of the most established properties in the upscale hotel sector in Ghana and has accommodated a number of high profile guests including The Prince of Whales, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, heads of states and African-American celebrities who recently visited the country during the FullCircleFestival – an initiative which is in line with the 2019 ‘Year of Return’marking 400 years since the arrival of the first enslaved African in Jamestown, Virginia.

Earlier this year, MövenpickAmbassador Hotel Accra also picked the top brand eminence award as a result of the hotel’s unique customer service and was named one of the top luxurious hotels in Ghana.

About Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts:

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts makes moments by doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Providing an upscale, relaxed and uncomplicated guest experience, Mövenpick recognises that small gestures make a big difference. Whether it is chocolate hour every afternoon, customised sleep technology to ensure a restful night or specially created fun and healthy kids’ menus, Mövenpick creates a human and warm environment for guests, business partners and employees. Committed to sustainable practices and caring for its local communities, Mövenpick is the most Green Globe certified hotel brand in the world. Founded in Switzerland in 1973, but with a heritage of food and beverage excellence stretching back to the 1940s, Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 24 countries. Mövenpick is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.