Physically Disabled Community Outrage Over Shatta Wale’s Mockery

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has raised concerns over a video circulating on social media where popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is seen mocking Stonebwoy for his disability.

In the video, Shatta Wale is heard making derogatory remarks, including the statement, “You are a bad person, that is why God made you a disabled person. You are a disabled person, don’t try and fight an able person.”

The GSPD strongly condemns Shatta Wale’s insensitive comments, labeling it as an act of irresponsibility.

The National President of the GSPD, Mathew Annor Kodom, emphasized that such primitive remarks from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale are unacceptable and should be denounced by all. Kodom highlighted the impact of Shatta Wale’s words on his own fans who are persons with disabilities, questioning whether the musician considered their feelings before making such hurtful statements.

The GSPD has called on Shatta Wale to retract his statement, remove the offending video from social media, and issue a formal apology to all persons with disabilities and Ghanaians at large. The society reiterated that disability does not equate to being cursed or being punished by God, emphasizing that mocking or making derogatory remarks about a person’s disability is a punishable offense under the Disability Act 715.

In light of this incident, the GSPD has urged the public to show empathy and embrace persons with disabilities, emphasizing that disability can befall anyone at any given time. The society’s stance underscores the need for greater sensitivity and respect towards individuals with disabilities within society.

By Vincent Kubi