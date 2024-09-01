Phyto Science Ghana Convention Ends On High Note

The much-publicized Phyto Science Ghana Convention lived up to its hype and ended on a very high note at the Wesley Towers in Accra on Saturday.

Emceed by its brand ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, known in traditional circles as Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatsewaa I, it attracted a large gathering from the political, traditional, clergy and participants from Canada, Cameroon, Gabon, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and other African countries.

Phyto bosses, comprising Puan Sri Datin Sri Ela Tan, co founder, Phyto Science, Datuk Willy Toh, CEO and Francis Tan, Corporate Advisor in separate words threw light on the importance of natural stem cell and the need for a conscious healthy living.

“Phytoscience is a health and wellness company! Liberating people from deadly diseases that seem to have no cure,” said Mr Osafo Boateng.

He added “In addition to the health and wellness, it supports wealth creation through a specially built system that help you build passive income over a short period of time, mainly based on your level of commitment.”

The convention continues today with an intense leadership training also at the Wesley Towers aimed at equipping its leaders with updated information.

The event, interspersed with musical performances and poetry recitals was crowned with a cutting of a Phyto Science customised cake.

The visiting Phyto Science boses and other participating countries are expected to depart to their various destinations next week.