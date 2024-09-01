Suhum MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante Declares Independent Parliamentary Bid

The Incumbent Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwadjo Asante, popularly known as Oboafo, has declared his intention to contest the upcoming general elections as an independent parliamentary candidate.

Despite losing in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in January, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has chosen to defy the party’s decision and continue his political journey independently.

Addressing a gathering of supporters at the Suhum Amponsah Market on Sunday 1st September 2024, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante explained that the residents of Suhum had petitioned him to contest the December polls, and he had decided to heed their call.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s decision comes despite interventions from high-ranking NPP officials, including Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister for Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong, who had urged him not to contest.

The incumbent MP, who has been instrumental in implementing various development projects in the constituency over the past three and a half years, emphasized that he has an unfinished business with the people of Suhum and needs their support to continue.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s campaign was officially launched at the event, where he unveiled his posters and T-shirts.

The slogan “Oboafo Toaso” (Oboafo Continue) has been emblazoned on his campaign materials, signaling his determination to retain the parliamentary seat.

The incumbent first timer Member of Parliament, who was seeking re-election, lost his second term bid to the Political Adviser to the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly called Protozoa who had 496 votes against 320 votes in the January 27, 2024 NPP Parliamentary primary.

After losing the Parliamentary Primary, the MP hasn’t been seen moving with the New Parliamentary Candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe to any event but rather solely embarking on a series of community development projects across the constituency, serving notice about his independent bid.

The outgoing NPP MP, in June 2020 won the parliamentary primary after defeating the then MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, by polling 394 votes out of 666 votes cast against Opare Ansah who garnered 272 votes.

He broke the record to dethrone Fredrick Opare Ansah, who was running his fourth term from seeking his fifth term bid in Parliament.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, as a first-timer parliamentary candidate in the history of Suhum, got a total of 34,049 votes representing 63%, against the NDC candidate, Amanda Okyere who received 19,192 votes representing 36% out of the total Votes cast.

President Akufo-Addo also obtained 33,192 votes as against 18,962 by John Mahama.

Interestingly, the then incumbent MP, Frederick Opare Ansah also unseated Ransford Agyapong, a first-time MP who is the cousin to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the new parliamentary candidate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe