Suhum NPP In Crisis As MP Goes Rogue

The Suhum Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been thrown into disarray after its Member of Parliament, Kwadjo Asante, announced his decision to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

The Incumbent MP, on Sunday, stormed the Amponsah Market in front of the NDC Constituency Office to declare his intention to contest as an Independent candidate for the upcoming general elections after embarking on a walk with over 2,000 youth in the constituency, as his posters bear the colours of the ruling NPP.

In a statement released on September 1, 2024, the NPP constituency office expressed its “utmost regret” over Kwadjo Asante’s decision, which it described as “surprising” and “saddening”.

The party leadership revealed that it had made efforts to address the fallouts from the January 27, 2024, constituency delegates’ conference, which saw Frank Asiedu-Bekoe emerged the parliamentary candidate.

Despite these efforts, Kwadjo Asante has chosen to defy the party’s decision, a move that has been met with stern warnings from the party leadership.

The constituency secretary, Stephen A. Odame, directed party members to remain focused and work towards a resounding victory for the NPP’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.

However, the statement also made it clear that the party will not tolerate any acts or pronouncements that may infuriate or inflame passion during this trying time.

The party’s constitution has been cited, with article 3(9)(1) stating that membership will be forfeited for those who go against the party’s rules by campaigning or declaring support for an independent candidate or another political party.

This development has raised questions about the future of Kwadjo Asante within the NPP and the implications of his decision on the party’s chances in the upcoming elections.

Below is the full statement from the Party:

SUHUM NPP’s STATEMENT ON OBOAFO’S DECLARATION TO GO AS INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

The Suhum Constituency Party has taken notice, with the utmost regret, of the announcement by our Member of Parliament(MP), Hon. Kwadjo Asante @ Oboafo’s declaration of his intention to contest the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Elections as an Independent candidate.

The Party is thus, saddened by the surprising decision of the MP, despite all the efforts made by the Leadership of the Party, both National, Regional and at the Constituency levels, to address the fallouts from the January, 27th, 2024 Constituency Delegates’ Congress, that witnessed the selection of the Mr. Frank Asiedu-Bekoe as the Parliamentary Candidate of Suhum for the Elections 2024.

However, it should be clear to us all that in a Political party such as NPP, with membership strength running over a million, not we would be satisfied with the decisions of the Party from time to time, and a situation such as what Oboafo has created for us cannot be an exception.

We can only admonish us all to get focused. Thus, the rank and file of the Party is hereby directed to remain focused and steadfast and work even harder than before to ensure a resounding victory for our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, and the Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Frank Asiedu-Bekoe@Protoza in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the rank and file of the Party are further advised to desist from any act(s) and pronouncement(s) which may infuriate and/or inflame passion during these trying times of our Party in the Constituency. Insults do not earn votes!

That being said, the position of the Party’s Constitution in respect of a member going independent when the Party has chosen one, is clear! The membership of MP and all those who profess like him remain forfeited from the Party, forthwith. See article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution (as amended)

Thus, the Party will not shield anyone who goes contrary to its rules by campaigning and/or declaring support to any independent Candidate or other political party when the Party has one it is supporting.

Let’s continue to remain with the NPP and its belief – Development in Freedom!

Kukrudu….Elshie!

Worado…Worado!!

Thank you.

……..Sgd…….

Stephen A. Odame

(Constituency Secretary)

1/09/2024

-BY Daniel Bampoe