Ashanti NDC Communications Director Calls Manhyia Palace Elders ‘Drunkards’

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again found itself in hot waters after its Ashanti Regional Director of Communications, Abass Nurudeen, launched a scathing attack on the Manhyia Palace, describing the elders there as “drunkards”.

The controversy began when Kwabena Nsafoah, a social media user, questioned the motive behind NDC flagbearer John Mahama’s recent visit to the Manhyia Palace, suggesting it was an attempt to repair his damaged image following allegations of drunkenness.

In a response that has gone viral, Abass Nurudeen not only used unprintable words but also accused Nsafoah and the NPP’s running mate of being gay.

However, it was his subsequent comment that has sparked widespread outrage, with Nurudeen labeling all the elders at the Manhyia Palace as “drunkards”.

The Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Royal Asante Kingdom, is a revered institution in Ghana, and many have expressed shock and disappointment at the NDC’s latest gaffe.

Political observers say the NDC’s desperate attempts to defend John Mahama’s image have backfired, with the party’s communications director ending up insulting the very people they were trying to win over.

The incident has sparked calls for Abass Nurudeen to be blacklisted by media houses in Ashanti, with many questioning his suitability to hold a position of responsibility within the NDC.

BY Daniel Bampoe