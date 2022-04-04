Plaudits For Education Minister

Yaw Osei Adutwum

Some parents and other stakeholders in the country’s education sector have eulogised the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, for the peaceful and event-free school placement exercise this year.

According to them, apart from it being peaceful and event-free, the parents were particularly happy that they did not waste much time at the various resolution centres across the country, as the staff worked so hard to ensure that parents/guardians do not spend too much time at the centres.

In an Interview with Mr. Appiah Adomako Kusi, Country Director of CUT International, he said this year’s school placement has been a good improvement on last year’s one which had a few hiccups here and there.

He again lauded Dr. Adutwum and all the other stakeholders for putting in place various remedial measures to ensure that the exercise took place smoothly for the good of all stakeholders across the country.

Mr. Kusi Appiah however wondered why the reopening date for the first-year students was not extended due to the late commencement of the self-placement exercise nationwide.

“Most parents and guardians in the country would be very happy if the reopening day for the first-year students had been extended for some two weeks so parents could have ample time to prepare their children to go to school,” he said.

The Country Director also appealed to the Education Ministry to ensure that something was done about the supply of food stock to the schools so that students could stay in school peacefully without food shortage.

Also at the Accra Resolution Centre, some parents interviewed were particularly happy with the conduct of the customer care officers at the Accra centre, describing it as very cordial.

Again, they said, the regular announcement made to the parents and guardians at the resolution centre made the process much simple for them so they could be served.

Madam Sheila Mantey, a trader from Adabraka, said there was the need for the teams used this year to be maintained to continue rendering such good services to parents each time there was school placement.

She also added her voice to the call for the reopening date to be extended for two weeks to afford parents ample time to purchase the needed items for their children and wards.