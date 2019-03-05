Play Ofosu Ampofo’s Leaked Audio To Diplomats – Group To Mahama

Former President John Mahama (right)

A CIVIL society group named Defenders Of Ghana’s Democracy has asked former President John Mahama to play the leaked audio recording purported to be that of National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, to the diplomatic community just as he did with the Ayawaso West Wuogon shooting incident.

In the explosive tape, a voice believed to be that of Mr. Ampofo is heard calling on NDC’s members and supporters to assassinate and kidnap some persons in the country.

He is also heard calling for “ruthless war” against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

On Monday, March 4, 2019, he was at the Criminal Investigations Department and slapped with four charges including conspiracy to commit crime.

.

It would be recalled that following the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, John Mahama assembled foreign diplomats in Accra and told them the NDC’s side of the issue.

The civil society group is therefore calling on Mahama to assemble the foreign diplomats again with regards to Ofosu Ampofo’s alleged audio.

In a statement, the grouo said “as far as the good image of the Republic of Ghana is concerned, we the citizens of this country will not sit down and allow Mr. John Dramani Mahama to use one-sided, falsified and dishonest analysis to stale the hard-earned cordial relationship between Ghana and the diplomatic community.”

The group said “we would also like Mr. Mahama to play the Ofosu Ampofo audio to the international community for them to know the wicked plans of the NDC and its antecedents.”

The group also called on the Church of Pentecost to excommunicate Ofosu Ampofo from the church.

It said “We are using this opportunity to also call on the leadership of the Church of Pentecost to, as a matter of urgency, excommunicate Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.”