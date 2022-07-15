Player ‘Rapist’ Escapes Suspension

A Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape has not been suspended and can “fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel,” his club have said.

The man in his twenties, who has not been named, was arrested in London on July 4 over an alleged attack in June.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape in 2021 against another woman and has been bailed until August.

The player denies the allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation,” the club, which has also not been named, said in a statement.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”