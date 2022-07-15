Police Commander Meets Tribal Chiefs At Nima

Nima Police led by Chief Superintendent Maxwell Agyeman has called on the chiefs and elders of Nima to help fight criminal activities in the area.

Present at the meeting were Zamrama Chief, Alhaji Louis Seidu; Fulani Chief, Alhaji Mama Nash; Kardo Chief, Alhaji Ibrahim Ali, as well as some Nima youth and opinion leaders.

Addressing the chiefs, Chief Supt Agyeman called on the elders to help educate the youth on the use of firearms during celebrations.

He said the use of fire arms without authority is a criminal offence, and anybody caught will be prosecuted according to the law.

Another issue of concern touched on was the use of drugs among a section of the youth in the area.

The district commander said, drug use is gradually gaining grounds in the area and needed to be stopped.

“All these are crimes punishable by law, and anybody arrested violating this law will be prosecuted without fear or favour,” he pointed out.

Chief Supt Agyeman appealed to the chiefs to collaborate with police to prevent and combat numerous criminal incidents in Nima, adding that, “law enforcement and peaceful public order in Nima communities must be a shared responsibility between the police and all stakeholders including you our chiefs and elders.”

Various issues of concern were later raised during the meeting by the chiefs and elders of Nima.

The chiefs and elders also took turns to assure the police of their commitment to ensure peace, law, order and flushing out of all criminal elements in Nima.

They expressed their gratitude to the District Command for reaching out to them and also seeking their partnership in crime fight.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey