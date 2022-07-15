Barcelona sign Raphinha from Leeds United in deal worth up to £55m

Barcelona have signed Brazil forward Raphinha from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55m.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward was unveiled to fans at the Catalan club’s training ground on Friday.

Raphinha, who joined Leeds from French side Rennes for £17m in 2020, made 65 Premier League appearances for the Yorkshire club, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists.

Raphinha is here! 👋

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper pic.twitter.com/GWjb33pEbs

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2022

“It’s a dream come true since I was a kid,” Raphinha told Barca TV.

“I’m going to give my best.”

Leeds United paid tribute to Raphinha in a club statement confirming his departure: “We would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Raphinha for his effort and contribution whilst at the football club.

“He showed unquestionable commitment and professionalism until the very end of his time at Elland Road and his celebrations at the Brentford Community Stadium will live long in the memory.”

Raphinha scored a penalty for Leeds in a 2-1 victory at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/22 season that secured their place in the Premier League.

