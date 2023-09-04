Plot To Disqualify George Afriyie From GFA Elections Uncovered (I)

George Afriyie

Some elements within the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have allegedly hatched a plot to disqualify George Afriyie as a candidate for the 2023 GFA presidential elections race.

Afriyie, a former Vice President of the GFA, is the sole challenger for Kurt Okraku, the incumbent President of the Ghanaian football governing body, who is seeking re-election.

Afriyie, who is also a former member of CAF’s AFCON Organising Committee, has been garnering staunch support from the football fraternity in Ghana through his door-to-door campaign strategy.

It has been uncovered that a plot was hatched days before Afriyie picked and filed his nomination forms to contest for the top position.

Broadcast journalist, Enoch Worlanyo, who works with Accra-based Asempa FM, stated categorically during an interview with controversial football administrator Alhaji Grusah on his SportsNite programme that the Akim Tafo Susubiribi Sporting Club bankroller would be disqualified from the race.

During the interview, Worlanyo emphatically stated that Afriyie would be disqualified from the race. And, it is worth noting that this interview was conducted weeks before Afriyie filed his nomination forms to the Elections Committee of the GFA.

Afriyie, who introduced many innovations to Ghana football in the early 2000s, has appeared before the Vetting Committee and is waiting for the decision of the committee. The process has stalled due to a court injunction placed on the process body by Division One League side King Faisal.

Meanwhile, another Asempa FM journalist, Andy Obeng Kwaku who is popularly known as Myxtro, also openly declared on the Kokomlemle-based radio station that any candidate who was endorsed by a journalist would be disqualified.