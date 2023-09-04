‘Devote $20m To Support Ghanaian Musicians’

Guru

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, better known as Guru in the music industry, believes that, with the right assistance, Ghanaian musicians can achieve success comparable to that of their Nigerian counterparts.

Guru, who is also a songwriter and producer, claimed that with government help and merely $20 million in seed money, Ghanaian musicians could also achieve international success.

He said to Ike de Unpredictable on Angel FM in Kumasi, “You just budget for 20 million for twenty artistes, give them one year, and then come back for auditing for them to prove how the money was used.”

“You simply make an effort. Simply remove 10 million out of a 200 million loan application and see what they can achieve,” he said.

Guru said that he could include the majority of the greatest musicians in the world, including Drake and Kanye West, with such a sum.

According to the ‘Enye Nwanwa’ hitmaker, while musicians in Ghana like himself struggle to promote their songs with the few resources they have, others in the neighbouring nations receive millions of dollars to do so.