PNC Fights PNP Over Plagiarism

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has raised concerns and appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to withhold the final certificate for the registration of the People’s National Party (PNP), citing significant similarities in name, logo, and emblem that could potentially confuse voters.

In a statement addressed to the EC, the PNC highlighted the striking resemblances between both parties, emphasizing that the use of the palm nut tree as an emblem by the newly formed PNP could lead to voter confusion, as it may create the impression that the PNC and PNP are one and the same entity.

The PNC further argued that given the previous association of executives between the two parties and the historical ties between the former PNP and PNC, there is a risk that the electorate could mistakenly perceive the new PNP as an extension of the existing PNC.

Interpreted as an effort to preserve their distinct identity, political ideology, and historical legacy, the PNC, through their legal representatives, has petitioned the EC to expedite the resolution of this matter and provide a favorable response in consideration of their concerns.

“The use of the palm nut tree as an emblem for the newly formed party PNP will further confuse the electorate leaving them to believe that the PNC and PNP are one and the same.”

“Since the executives of the PNP are former executives of the PNC, together with the history between the erstwhile PNP and PNC earlier canvassed, it will leave no doubt in the minds of electorate that the new PNP and PNC are one and the same,” PNC pinpointed.

By Vincent Kubi