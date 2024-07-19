No Increment In Transport Fares – Trans Operators Tell Passengers

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have jointly made it clear to passengers that there are no impending changes in transport fares amid recent speculations of an increase.

The associations have advised commuters against accepting any unauthorized fare adjustments until an official decision is reached and communicated.

This announcement comes following the declaration by the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana regarding a proposed 15% rise in transport fares scheduled to take effect on Monday, July 22, 2024.

However, the GPRTU and GRTCC have refuted claims of any agreed-upon fare hikes despite the recent surge in fuel costs.

In a statement issued and co-signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary of the GPRTU, and Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary of the GRTCC, the unions clarified, “We wish to emphasize that there has been no consultation with stakeholders on this matter. Therefore, current transport fares remain unchanged pending an official decision which will be communicated to the public, as per standard practice.”

The GPRTU reiterated its commitment to transparent communication regarding any fare adjustments, ensuring that passengers are informed well in advance. It further instructed all commercial transport operators to adhere strictly to the existing tariff rates set forth.

At present, passengers are urged to continue paying the established fares as the GPRTU and GRTCC work towards addressing any potential alterations through proper channels and consultations with relevant stakeholders.

