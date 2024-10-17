Pochettino Suffers First US Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat in charge of the United States as his side lost 2-0 in Mexico.

Former Chelsea manager Pochettino, 52, celebrated a 2-0 win over Panama on his debut as United States manager on Sunday but was dealt an early setback in the friendly.

“It wasn’t a great performance but this type of game is perfect for us to learn,” Pochettino said.

“Overall I think Mexico were a little bit better than us and fully deserved the victory. But for us, it is a process.”

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner to give Mexico the lead midway through the first half at Estadio Akron, near Guadalajara.

Cesar Huerta then doubled the hosts’ advantage as Mexico earned a much-needed victory, after they were booed by their fans following a 2-2 friendly draw against Spanish club Valencia last week.

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie were among those missing for the USA, who managed just one shot on target.

Defeat also ended the United States’ seven-match unbeaten run against Mexico, who said farewell to their most-capped player Andres Guardado – substituted off to a standing ovation in the 19th minute after earning the last of his 182 caps.