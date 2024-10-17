‘Don’t Sack Otto Addo’

George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie believes authorities must support and keep faith in Otto Addo despite Ghana’s poor performances in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Addo, 45, has come under massive pressure after losing 2-0 to Sudan in the return leg of the Matchday four games on Tuesday.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the third spot in Group F with just two points, and is now on the brink of not qualifying for the continental event for the first time since 2004.

There have been calls for the dismissal of Otto Addo, but Mr Afriyie says he must be kept and allowed to continue with the project he has started.

“I am not one of those who will say we have to sack Otto. We have to keep faith with him and make sure that he continues the process he has started, because remember we still have the World Cup qualifiers,” Afriyie told Asempa FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

“We have to give him the needed support. Going forward in this AFCON [qualifiers], let’s accept that we are out and allow Otto to take his decisions and learn on the job, and then we move forward,” he added.

Ghana must now win their final two qualifiers against Angola and Niger in November while hoping Sudan, who sit second with seven points, falter in their remaining games, to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament slated to be hosted in Morocco.

Angola have already qualified having secured 12 points, with Niger languishing at the bottom with one point.