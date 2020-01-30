Poetry Thrills @ Goethe- Institut

Benumah

Goethe Abansoro, a poetry hub at the Goethe-Institut in Accra, will commence its 2020 programmes on Wednesday, February 5, with two acclaimed female poets—Benumah and Dzyadzorm.

Abansoro, for the year 2020, has a slightly new set up, which will encompass readings and recitals from both poets, engagement with each other on their works and discussions on the poetry scene in Ghana, as well as questions and contributions from the audience.

An academic, writer, actress and director, Benumah’s works reflect her origins and tends to promote multi-ethnicity instead of other nomenclatures such as “mixed” or “bi-racial” while encouraging her audience to look at issues with a different point of view.

With Ghanaian/Liberian heritage, Dzyadzorm is well known for her intense and captivating presence on stage, alongside poetry that encapsulates her growth and life experiences in the areas of romance, femininity, identity and spirituality.

The programme, which is a monthly feature, is being supported by the Goethe-Institut.