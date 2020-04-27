Pokua Sawyer Destroys NPP Posters At Agona East

Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer

The Agona East Constituency and Polling Station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have condemned the behavior of Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokuaa Sawyer for destroying posters of Professor Kwesi Yankah at Mankrong-Junction

According to the Executives, they would not countenance any such untoward acts exhibited by the MP towards Professor Yankah who is the parliamentary candidate (PC) for NPP in the Agona East Constituency.

According to them, the MP was seen, alighting from her vehicle at Mankrong Junction and walking to a public building to tear the posters of Prof Yankah and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

When confronted, Ms Sawyer was alleged to have retorted that the Market building where the posters were pasted was her project.

Addressing a Press Conference to register their displeasure, Seth Arhin, Agona East Constituency Treasurer of the Party said they have realized that the NDC MP had declared war against the NPP in the Constituency.

He said it was strange and unbelievable for Ms Sawyer as a legislator who was aware of political party’s laws, could destroy posters pasted on public buildings.

Mr Arhin said the Agona East NPP had made special appeal to the IGP, National Security Minister, Attorney General and Speaker of Parliament to bring the MP to order.

He said the executives of the constituency have braced themselves up to confront Ms Sawyer if the laws of the country was not applied accordingly.

Mr Arhin stated that politics was not about beating war drums but the formulation of prudent policies and programmes that would attract people to vote for particular political party of their choice.

Emmanuel Fosu, Mankrong-Junction Poling Station Chairman of NPP said it was unfortunate for the MP to have claimed the Market at Mankrong-Junction as hers because it was built with public funds.

The executives in Agona East were anxiously waiting to see how the Police at Mankrong-Junction and Agona Swedru would handle the case, he added.

GNA