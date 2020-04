Frank Musah Dean

Reports reaching DGN Online suggest that Liberia’s Justice Minister,

Frank Musah Dean, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, say Mr. Dean tested positive yesterday.

He is reportedly being treated at Liberia’s 14 Military Hospital.

Mr. Dean’s test was said to have been conducted by National Public Health Institute (NPHIL).

By Melvin Tarlue