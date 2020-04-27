Victoria Beckham Suffers Backlash, Stops Posting Millionaire Lifestyle On IG

Victoria Beckham

The wife of Manchester United’s legend is taking a break from ‘boastful’ posts on Instagram at least for the time being as she faces public backlash.

Wife of ex-footballer, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, is reportedly taking a break from her life of boastful Instagram posts.

Local media reports in the UK says the decision to halt posting on IG follows backlash she suffered over her decision to use the taxpayer funded furlough scheme to pay her staff.

About a week ago, The Sun revealed that Mrs Beckham, an ex-Spice Girl was left “upset” over the “unfair” backlash to her using taxpayer cash.

Victoria’s family is reportedly worth £335 million.

But due to the backlash, reports say she’s taken a firm decision to stop posting about her

millionaire lifestyle on Instagram, at least for the period of coronavirus.

According to reports, Mrs Beckham would be using the government scheme, set up amid the coronavirus pandemic, that will see the taxpayer paying 80 per cent of employees’ wages of up to £2,500 per month.

“This week Victoria has reacted by playing down the Beckhams’ millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.”

She hasn’t posted any personal pictures or videos from the family’s stunning £6.15 million Cotswolds retreat – a Grade II-listed farmhouse that was converted into the sprawling mansion-like building they’re currently isolating in amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Victoria’s 28 million followers have been left without constant updates of the family cooking and exercising in the Cotwolds bolt-hole that is a step above the self-isolating experience most of us are enduring with a sprawling garden and a living room that boasts chandeliers and an enormous roaring fireplace.

By Melvin Tarlue