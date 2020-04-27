A Hollywood Divorce; Celebrity Couple Announce Breakup After 10yrs Together

Another apparently unexpected Hollywood divorce has been announced.

Hollywood stars,

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, have reportedly made up their minds for a divorce, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Cavallari made the announcement on her Instagram page on Sunday, April 26.

The couple have three kids together namely Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

Cavallari posted, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

Cavallari is a reality TV personality and her estranged husband, a retired NFL star.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” according to her post.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The couple got married in 2013 in Nashville after being engaged since November 2011.

By Melvin Tarlue