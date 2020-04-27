Stonebwoy Thrills Fans @ Anloga Junction Album Launch

Stonebwoy (2nd left) speaking at the launch

Popular reggae/dance-hall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has launched his fourth studio album titled ‘Anloga Junction’ on Accra-based Hitz FM and Joy Prime TV channel.

The event was streamed live via Stonebwoy’s YouTube page and Joy Prime’s social media pages and transmitted via Hitz 103.9 FM.

Hosted by Jay Foley and Kpekpo Maxwell Justice (KMJ), the launch attracted showbiz personalities such as Mark Okraku Mantey, Cookie Tee and Doreen Avio, among others.

‘Anloga Junction Album’, which will be marketed worldwide by Burniton Music Group (BMG), is a collection of 15 brand new dancehall and Afro beats songs.

At the launch, Stonebwoy surprised many when he performed some of the songs on the album.

Some of the songs he performed included ‘Understand’, ‘African Party’, ‘Good Morning’, ‘Strength’ and ‘Hope’ among others.

Stonebwoy said the 15-track “Anloga Junction” album featured 15 record producers across the globe that oversaw and managed the sound recording and production ranging from a song to a lengthy concept on album.

The 15 record producers are made up of seven Ghanaian producers, a British prolific producer, a Nigerian hit producer, a Dutch producer and a legendary Jamaican Producer.

Stonebwoy revealed that it was not deliberate to not feature other Ghanaians, including his former boss, Samini.

Sharing the inspiration behind the album and its name, the dancehall artiste said the ‘Anloga Junction’ album was an ‘epic’ body of work.

He explained that the name of the album was “just a representation of the influences that I have gone through or that I have been through and learnt from the African soil and the rest of the world as well.”

“So the ‘junction’ as an English word just signifies and stands for the exposure and the experience and travail that we have adopted from the western world and the ‘Anloga’ stands for the rest of Africa,” he added.

Stonebwoy was very appreciative of his fans and Ghanaians for the support they had given him so far.

Some of the artistes featured on the album included veteran highlife musician Kojo Antwi (Mr. Music Man); Jamaican dancehall act; Jahmeil; legendary American singer, Keri Hilson; Nigerian afro-beats star, Zlatan; award-winning South African rapper, Nasty C; Dutch singer, Chivv; fast rising dancehall act, Alicai Harley and East Africa’s Diamond Platnumz.

By George Clifford Owusu