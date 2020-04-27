CT Baby Releases New Single, ‘Broken Heart’

CT Baby

Talented upcoming female afro beat artiste, Comfort Tamah, known on stage as CT Baby, has released new single titled ‘Broken Heart’.

Fused with beautiful rhythms and drum beats to match, the danceable song offers great inspiration to all music lovers.

The video to promote the hit single was premiered on GH One TV last Friday.

CT Baby is a talented artiste and songwriter with unique skills.

She has been around for some time now and she is doing well but maintaining a low profile.

The quality of her music is exceptional, as witnessed in a couple of singles she has to her credit.

Her good music has led to a considerably good following on the social media.

She was behind the scenes until she became popular with the release of her hit singles such as Dross and P.O.P.

Since then, she has been winning the hearts of music lovers who cannot resist her style whenever she drops a new song.

Being managed by L-City Music, CT Baby has performed on a number of local music platforms including Achimota to the World Concert, Sallah Fest Show and One Corner Pool Party among others.

From lyrics to rhythm to tempo to sound, ‘Broken Heart’ is an irresistible afro beat track that promises to be a big hit for the female artiste.

With several songs yet to be released under her belt, CT Baby is working hard to become one of the best artistes in Ghana in coming years.

By George Clifford Owusu