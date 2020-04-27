Tema Robbery Cash Scramblers Arrested

THREE MORE suspects have been arrested in connection with the scrambling of cash during the unfolding robbery in Tema last Thursday.

Some of the suspects, according to the police, have admitted their involvement in the scramble for an amount of GH¢120,845 belonging to the victims of the robbery.

Last Friday, some 19 persons were rounded up by the Tema Regional Police Command, and four of the suspects were identified to be directly involved in the act, with the remaining suspects being discharged by the police.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, acting Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, told DAILY GUIDE that the leads they gathered led to the arrest of the suspects.

She indicated that a charge of stealing had been preferred against seven key suspects, and they would be arraigned soon.

According to her, three of the suspects – Richard Attoh alias Amartey, 30; Qaadir Bancey, 31; and Awudu Mohammed alias Vuga, 36 – have admitted having taken part in the scrambling, and pocketing a total of GH¢2,500.00 from the crime scene.

She said the rest, including Sulemana Bancey, 62; Kwesi Hanson Smith, 66; Kabul Akuaku, 53; and David Nartey Daniels, 30, had denied the offence in their statements.

On April 23, police responded to a robbery incident at the TDC traffic light where two robbers on a motorbike immobilized the vehicle of their victim by firing at the tyres and taking from them GH¢123,345 in two bags, which had been withdrawn from the bank.

One of the robbers was immediately shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire, while the other took to his heels, throwing the bags of money in the street when he was being pursued by the police.

In the process, some people who were witnessing the daylight robbery scrambled for the money and failed to return them to the police, leaving the victim with an amount of GH¢2,500 which they were able to salvage.

The police are urging the public who witnessed the incident to provide information that will lead to the arrest and retrieval of all the money.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema