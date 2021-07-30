POLAS Lobbies For More Policewomen At Top

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has assured members of the Police Ladies’ Association (POLAS) that they will be fairly represented at decision making levels in the Service.

She promised to work towards the achievement of the group’s 40 percent representation at the leadership positions in the Police Service and called for the support of all.

The Deputy Minister said this when members of POLAS paid a courtesy call on her, on Thursday to congratulate her on her appointment as the Deputy Minister.

Ms Quansah said female personnel who qualified to serve at top positions just as their male counterparts in all the security services would be placed at such positions.

Director-General of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, and President of POLAS, Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, said the 28 per cent female Police women in Ghana did not represent the gender parity per the United Nations standards.

The Director General said Ghana had 39,055 police personnel out of, which 10,999, representing 27.9 percent were women, stating that out of the figure, 264 were senior and 37,756, junior officers.

She was happy that the female population had increased from 12 in 1952 to 10,999 in 2021, but was dissatisfied that only a small per cent occupied top positions at the Police Management Board (POMAB), regional, divisional, and district commanders, though they qualified.

COP Tiwaa explained that at the Management Board, there were 19 members with only one female, one female regional commander out of the 18 commanders, a female divisional commander, and 87 male divisional commanders as well as 20 female district commanders out of the 326 district commanders nationwide.

The President of POLAS said out of the 16 Commissioners in the country, there was one female, two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP) out of the 56.

She said out of the total of 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), only seven were females, adding that, whereas 28 were Chief Superintendents, their male counterparts were 169.

COP Tiwaa added that there were 44 female Superintendents out of 247, 83 female Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) out of 324 as well as 99 Assistant Superintendents of Police among 389 across the country.

She said a number of policewomen were qualified to do more challenging jobs both locally and internationally and must be encouraged.

The Group later presented a gift to the Deputy Minister.

