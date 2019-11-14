Police Activate Hotlines

James Oppong-Boanu, IGP

The Police Administration has made good its promise of putting in place an arrangement for the receipt of complaints from aggrieved members of the public as a result of unprofessional conduct of personnel.

In this direction the administration has activated the following hotlines to enable members of the public, especially motorists and passengers, to reach the police authorities on their experiences with officers on the road where necessary.

The numbers are 055 032 3323 (voice calls and SMS only) 027 500 0156 (voice calls and SMS only) and 020 663 9121 (Whatsapp/ videos only)

A statement issued and signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr David Eklu, said that had become necessary as a result of complaints about police unprofessional conduct while on duty.

It said the activation of the complaint numbers followed directives issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) last October, regarding measures to check such complaints.

“All road users are encouraged to send videos of police misconduct, including pictures, Whatsapp, text messages and voice calls on police unprofessional conduct and good conduct worth emulating,” the statement said.

Motorists

It identified the units that were mandated to act on behalf of the police with regard to road and traffic-related issues.

“The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) is the mandated unit in charge of road and motor issues. Personnel of the unit are identified in white tunic over black trousers, with a peaked cap or combo as headgear. They sometimes wear reflective jackets on their top uniforms to enhance visibility,” it said.