Police Arrest 14 NPP Activists For Threatening Trouble

The Western North Region Police Command has arrested 14 activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Enchi in the region for allegedly threatening to cause mayhem at the planned re-run of some positions of the party in the Enchi area of the region.

All the 14 were arrested on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 when they invaded the house of one of the candidates in the election to threaten her and also intimidate others prior to the elections.

The names of the suspects were mentioned as Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah and Acheampong Ernest.

The rest were Prosper Hato, Hadi Koder, Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu.

A statement from the police indicated that all the 14 suspects are in custody of the law enforcement agency and would soon be put before court.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi