Police Arrest Fake Policemen

The Ghana Police Service have arrested two individuals seen in a viral video with one wearing black attire with police insignia.

According to the Police in a statement, the persons seen in the attire, Pascal Nelson and Marcus Dankwah, are not Police officers and are currently in custody assisting in an investigation.

A search conducted on them led to the recovery of the attire.

The Police said preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.

The investigation also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv.

“As the investigation continues to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice, we would like to caution the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service” the statement added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe