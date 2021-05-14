Police Arrest Imam for leading Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Madingo

Police in Guinea have reportedly arrested an Imam who is alleged to have led Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in his local dialect Madingo instead of Arabic.

The self-proclaimed Imam named Nanfo Diaby, was arrested in Kankan, Guinea Conakry.

Local media reports say Guinea’s Office of Religious Affairs had previously warned Nanfo to desist from the practice described as blasphemy.

Angry protesters are said to have attacked his mosque, causing the police arrested him along with some of his followers.

By Melvin Tarlue