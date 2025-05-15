Police Arrest ‘Killers’ Of Aflao MoMo Vendor

The suspects

THE VOLTA Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID), in collaboration with the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service, the Operation Motherland Taskforce, and the community watch committee ‘ACTION NOW’, have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a mobile money (MoMo) vendor in Aflao.

The suspects—Michael Sewornu, 34; Korku Agboada, 43; Atsu Agbagla, 36; and Utsuku Onyeso, 22, a Nigerian national—were apprehended during a joint intelligence-led operation.

They are currently in police custody assisting with investigation. On April 28, 2025, at approximately 6:15pm, five unidentified assailants attacked Christopher Ahordo, a mobile money vendor, at Gbagblakope, near the Diamond Cement factory in Aflao.

Ahordo was shot during the attack and died at the scene, while the assailants made off with a bag believed to contain money.

A statement issued by DSP Felix Danku of the Police Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Region, announced that the suspects will be arraigned before the court. The police also urged the public to remain vigilant as well as collaborate by providing credible and timely information about criminal activities.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke